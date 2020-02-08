man-stabbed-and-sprayed-with-corrosive-substance-in-east-london

A man has been stabbed and sprayed with a corrosive substance in east London.

Police were called to Westferry Road, Isle of Dogs, shortly before 12pm today.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was stabbed in his leg.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: “We were called around 11:58hrs today to #WestFerryRoad #IsleofDogs #TowerHamlets following an incident in which a man, believed aged in his 20s, suffered a stab injury to his leg.

“He is also thought to have been sprayed with a corrosive substance.”

The victim’s condition is not life threatening.

A crime scene is in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or have information is asked to call 101 ref CAD 3252/8 Feb.