man-smashed-over-the-head-with-beer-stein-at-oktoberfest

A man says he will be scarred for life after someone smashed a beer stein over his head at an Oktoberfest event.

Pictures show Tim Unwin’s face sliced open and pouring with blood after the ‘unprovoked and callous’ attack which has left him with anxiety.

He had been drinking with friends at the themed event in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, on October 6 when he was hit with the extra large glass.

Tim said: ‘This was a completely unprovoked and callous attack on me at the end of what was a good night out with friends.

‘I have injuries on my face and back that have scarred me for life and they will be an everlasting reminder of this incident, of which I am now suffering with anxiety as a result of this mindless attack.

‘I really hope we can find the person responsible for this so that I can receive a little bit of closure.’

Police have been looking the culprit ever since the brutal assault but has so far been unable to track them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email PC Joe Lewis from Gloucestershire Police, quoting incident 11.

The assault took place outside the Barn Theatre in Ingleside House.