man-slips-and-impales-his-face-on-a-metal-gate-spike

A man tripped over and impaled his face on the metal spike of a gate yesterday.

He was badly injured and had to be cut free by firefighters in Liverpool using a hydraulic pedal cutter.

Emergency services took him to hospital breathing and conscious, the Liverpool Echo reported.

It happened close to the front door of a house in Church Road West in Walton at around 9pm.

One eyewitness said: ‘It was shocking.

‘From what we’ve heard, the man was coming out of a house when he slipped and fell onto the spike of the railings or the gate.

‘He hurt his face quite badly.

‘I hope he makes a recovery, it’s an awful thing to happen.’

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 9.04pm, and were on the scene seven minutes later.