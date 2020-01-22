man-slashed-to-death-by-rooster-with-a-blade-during-illegal-cockfight

A 55-year-old man lost his life after a rooster with razors attached to its limbs broke free during a cockfight in India.

Saripalli Venkateswara Rao was watching the match on Friday in the village of Pragadavaram, Andhra Pradesh state, despite a supreme court ban on the practice.

Razor blades are tied to the bird’s limbs before they are put into a ring and made to fight to the death.

As one of the organisers held up a rooster to drop it into the arena, it broke free and started kicking, slashing the nearby spectator in the stomach.

An Indian Supreme Court ban on cockfighting was passed under the 1960 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

But that doesn’t stop them from happening, particularly in the East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Thousands of birds die every year as fights are held during a number of Indian festivals including Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, Kanuma, which all fell this month.

Organisers flout the law by continuing to host matches and inviting the crowd to place bets.

The roosters are raised on a diet of protein-rich foods including almonds, cashew nuts and meat and pumped with steroids and antibiotics to bulk them up for fighting.