man-shot-and-killed-in-grand-rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 07: 47 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 07: 47 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —

A man has died in a shooting in Grand Rapids’ South West side.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday

in the 2100 block of St. Charles Street, near Cutler Street SW.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski

says officers were called to a report of shots fired and later callers indicated

a man was shot.

When officers arrived, they found

a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No suspect information is available

at this time.

Wittkowski says there is a heavy police presence in the area.