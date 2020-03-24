Man shot and killed in Grand Rapids

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
man-shot-and-killed-in-grand-rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 07: 47 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 07: 47 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —
A man has died in a shooting in Grand Rapids’ South West side.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday
in the 2100 block of St. Charles Street, near Cutler Street SW.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski
says officers were called to a report of shots fired and later callers indicated
a man was shot.

When officers arrived, they found
a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No suspect information is available
at this time.

Wittkowski says there is a heavy police presence in the area.

