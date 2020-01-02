man-set-fire-to-apartment-complex-after-getting-eviction-notice:-affidavit

January 2, 2020 | 10: 56am | Updated January 2, 2020 | 10: 58am

A South Carolina man torched his apartment after finding out he was getting evicted, authorities said.

Forrest Lavery West, 46, is accused of starting a fire inside the Chicora Arms Apartments in North Charleston early Wednesday after getting an eviction notice on Tuesday, according to an affidavit obtained by the WCSC.

Residents at the complex told police West set his second-floor unit ablaze while screaming that he wanted to burn the entire building down and that its owner “would be getting his insurance money,” the document states.

Witnesses said West set fire to a dresser outside of his apartment before igniting a pillow and tossing it inside, causing flames to spread to another apartment. No injuries were reported, but six units were damaged, displacing 13 residents and three children, fire officials told WCSC.

“There’s no logic to what he did,” Nathaniel McCloud, who lives at the complex, told WCIV. “I just got me and my people to safety and watched the firemen do their job.”

McCloud said he regrets not reaching out to West to see if he needed help.

“Maybe I could have intervened,” he said. “I feel like I let him down as a friend and like he let me down by doing something as stupid as this. I’m just sorry I wasn’t aware enough to realize exactly how deep his pain was.”

Another resident recalled a dramatic scene after the blaze broke out.

“Everybody screaming, panicking like this whole thing about to burn down,” Lathronia Johnson told the station. “I hurt for a lot of them. They’re like my family.”

West, who was charged with second-degree arson, disputed the allegations during a court appearance Wednesday, WCSC reports.

“It was an accident,” he told a judge. “I dropped my lighter.”

West remained in custody Thursday at a jail in Charleston County, records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.