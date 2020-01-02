Home NEWS Man seriously injured when ice crashes through windshield on Route 3

Man seriously injured when ice crashes through windshield on Route 3

Mary Smith
BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A man was seriously injured on Thursday when ice on a commercial truck apparently dislodged and went crashing through the windshield of the pickup truck he was driving, Massachusetts State Police said.

A woman and two children also in the pickup went to the hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The vehicles were on Route 3 north in Burlington at about 11: 30 a.m. Thursday, police said in an emailed statement.



A trooper stopped a commercial truck with New Hampshire registration thought to be responsible for the injuries several minutes later.

No additional information was released.

