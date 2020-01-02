man-seriously-injured-when-ice-crashes-through-windshield-in-burlington

Photo courtesy Burlington Fire Department —

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A man was seriously injured on Thursday when ice on a commercial truck apparently dislodged and went crashing through the windshield of the pickup truck he was driving, striking him in the face, authorities said.

A woman and two children also in the pickup were hurt and one of the children suffered facial cuts.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The vehicles were on Route 3 north in Burlington at about 11: 30 a.m. Thursday, state police said in an emailed statement.

What the Burlington Fire Department described as “sheet of ice” fell from the roof of the truck traveling in front of the pickup.

A trooper stopped a commercial truck with New Hampshire registration thought to be responsible for the injuries several minutes later.

No additional information was released.