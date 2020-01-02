man-‘rips-roommate’s-scrotum-during-fight-after-“bad-day-at-work”‘

A man ripped open his roommate’s scrotum during a fight that began after the victim returned home from a ‘bad day at work,’ police say.

Corey Jones was arrested after the gruesome attack on a charge of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on New Year’s Eve.

Police responded the the scene in the 8500 block of Leake Avenue and learned the two roommates been arguing after the victim returned home from a ‘bad day at work,’ according to the arrest report.

A struggle ensued and the victim’s testicle sac was torn open, leaving a ‘significant laceration,’ according to WAFB.

According to investigators, the injury with likely require stitches and will leave a permanent scar.

Jones was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on domestic abuse battery charges.

It is unclear when Jones is due in court.

Jail records indicate that Jones was still behind bars as of Thursday morning. No bail amount has been listed.