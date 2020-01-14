man-remains-‘critical’-in-hospital-six-days-after-co-down-crash







Augnacloy Road near Katesbridge in Co Down. Pic Google Maps

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital six days after a two-vehicle crash in Co Down.

The crash happened on the Aughnacloy Road in Katesbridge on Wednesday, January 8.

The crash, involving a silver Subaru and a red Kia, took place close to the junction with Katesbridge Road at around 7.30pm.

Three men – two from one vehicle and one from the second- sustained injuries, and all three were taken to hospital.

One of the men remains in critical condition in hospital.

Inspector Adam Ruston said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the road around that time, and who witnessed this incident or may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch. Contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1671 of 08/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital