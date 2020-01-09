man-posing-as-ride-service-driver-charged-with-kidnapping-and-raping-woman-after-she-left-boston-nightclub

A man posing as a ride service driver kidnapped a woman leaving a Boston nightclub last month and drove her to a Rhode Island home where he raped her, Suffolk County prosecutors alleged Thursday.

Alvin R. Campbell Jr., who has ties to Lynn and Rhode Island, was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail after he was arraigned on charges of kidnapping and rape in Boston Municipal Court. He is now being investigated for two additional sexual assaults that took place in Suffolk County, in 2016 and 2017, based on a DNA match with forensic evidence collected by authorities and Campbell’s DNA profile in the FBI’s CODIS data base, according to court records and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

Campbell is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell. “I am extremely heartbroken and saddened and devastated by these allegations,” Councilor Campbell said in a telephone interview with the Globe. “I am, of course, thinking about the victim who had the courage to come forward.”

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.