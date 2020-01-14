man-poses-as-cop,-makes-extortion-call-to-madhya-pradesh-mla;-arrested

Police said that the man had cheated several people in the past. (Representational)

Indore:

A 35-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a police officer and trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

Suresh Ghanchi, the accused, is suspected to be involved in similar crimes in other states too, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma said the man called Mr Vijawargiya and introduced himself as city Superintendent of Police (East) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi. He allegedly asked the MLA to transfer Rs 10 lakh to a a certain account.

On the Truecaller app, the number showed as being registered under the name “SP Indore”.

After Mr Vijayvargiya filed a complaint with the police, the number was traced to the man and he was arrested.

Police said that the man had cheated several people in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other states, sometimes posing as a top police or government officer or a judge or a public representative. He was also found to be good at mimicking voices, the police said.