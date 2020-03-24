Man pleads in Van Buren deputy chase

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 11: 08 PM EDT
A booking photo of Chase Porter.

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty to charges in a deputy chase in Bangor Township.

Chase Porter, 19, was arrested after deputies say he fled from them on Feb. 5 after a traffic violation. The chase went through Hartford Township and Keeler and ended when Porter crashed into the back of a home. At the time, a woman passenger was also taken into custody. A narcotics team found methamphetamine during a search.

Porter pleaded guilty to a controlled substance charge and a fleeing police officer charge. He also faced an assaulting or resisting a police office charge, but it was dismissed.

Porter is set for sentencing on April 13.

