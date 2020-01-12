Man orders affordable jumper to look like Chris Evans in Knives Out – doesn’t realise it’s just balls of wool he has to knit himself

Dan Sheehan was looking for a new jumper. He was envisaging something like Chris Evans in the recently released film Knives out.

Having a search online, he found one he liked the look of on a Norweigan website and placed an order.

Except, once it arrived, Dan, from Los Angeles, California, realised that what he had actually ordered was lots of wool and if he wanted the jumper, he was going to knit it himself.

Posting on Twitter, he said: ‘Losing my mind because I ordered what I thought was a very affordable wool sweater (like Chris Evans in Knives Out obviously) from a Norwegian website and what I got was the raw materials necessary to create said sweater myself.’

The tweet quickly attracted lots of attention and other people shared their own ordering mishaps.

Katherine said: ‘This reminds me of when I once bought a very reasonable jumper online and when I arrived I realised it was for a tiny dog.’

Dan later added that he takes full responsibility for the mistake and although he has no idea how to knit (especially with Norwegian instructions), he wouldn’t let the wool go to waste.

He said: ‘100% my fault, the wool is very nice and I will be gifting it to friends who knit for years to come.’

As the post got more and more attention, racking up 9,800 retweets and 142,000 likes, he added more to the story.

It turns out he ordered it from a farm he worked on in 2016.

He said: ‘Some of these sheep are my friends’ and adding a picture of a lamb, ‘Cannot let this hero be shaved for no reason’.

