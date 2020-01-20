man-on-drugs-charge-was-arrested-at-the-home-of-tragic-strathfoyle-couple







Paul Kineton outside Londonderry Magistrates Court yesterday

A man was arrested in a house in Strathfoyle where the bodies of a man and a woman were found, a police officer told Londonderry’s Magistrates Court on Monday.

The police witness told District Judge Barney McElholm, that the defendant, Paul Kineton (46) from Bond’s Hill, was found in the house when officers responded to reports of two sudden deaths in the house last Friday evening.

Kim Hazlett who was 23 and her partner Patrick Stokes, also believed to be in his 20s, were found unconscious at their Claragh Court home.

The defendant was charged with breaching previously imposed bail conditions by not being at his address during curfew hours.

He was also charged with possessing the drugs Xanax and Pregabalin last Friday evening.

Opposing bail, the officer said that inside the house as well as finding the two bodies, the police also found the defendant.

He was searched and in his pocket the police found a quantity of drugs as well as a packet of six blue tablets which had been secreted inside his underwear.