man-missed-doomed-flight-that-crashed-in-iran-but-his-wife-boarded

A ticket mix-up left a man stranded at the airport while his wife boarded a flight that crashed into flames shortly after take-off, killing all 176 people on board.

Mohsen Ahmadipour dodged death when he was told his ticket for a doomed Ukrainian International Airline flight was no longer valid.

He and his wife, Roja Azadian, had planned to travel home to Ottowa together after visiting their families in Iran.

He had no idea that would be the last time he saw his wife Roja, 43, who boarded the flight now believed to have been shot down by Iranian missiles.

Flight PS752 burst into flames within minutes of leaving the runway at Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday.

Ahmadipour learned of the crash from inside the terminal where he was waiting for another flight so he could join his wife in Canada.

‘He was the lucky person who didn’t get on the plane,’ a friend of the grieving husband told the Ottawa Citizen.

He said that Ahmadipour had cancelled a portion of his trip, assuming that the journey between Tehran and Toronto was still valid, resulting in him being unable to board the fatal flight.

Victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, three Brits as well as nationals from Sweden, Afghanistan and Germany.

Fifteen children, including a baby born in 2018, were named among the dead, as were a newlywed Canadian couple who got married in Iran.

The Iranian government has insisted the plane’s engine caught fire causing a loss of control, however Western powers doubt that story.

US officials are ‘confident’ that Iran shot down the Boeing 737-800 jet, possibly by accident.

Boris Johnson suggested there was now a ‘body of information’ that indicated the crash was caused by an Iranian missile and foreign secretary Dominic Raab has called for an ‘independent, full and transparent’ investigation to determine the cause.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tudeau also said evidence indicated the plane was brought down by a missile.

Video obtained by the New York Times appeared to show a missile exploding on contact with a plane. About 10 seconds later a loud explosion is heard on the ground as the plane, ablaze, continues to fly.

The tragedy came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The assassination prompted several airlines to reroute flights away from Tehran’s airspace as fears of WW III grew.