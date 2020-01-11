man-mauled-to-death-by-dog-on-street-called-pug-lane

January 11, 2020 | 4: 41pm

A man died after being attacked by a dog on a street called Pug Lane — and the canine’s owner has been charged with murder.

Police responding to a 911 call in Conway, Kentucky, early Friday “were met by an overly aggressive dog” attacking a man and the canine’s owner, Melissa Wolke, according to NBC affiliate Lex18.

Neighbors witnessed Wolke, 38, giving her pit bull commands to attack the (now deceased) man, according to the report.

The victim had dog bites on his face and head, but it’s unclear if the dog bites killed him, said Trooper Scottie Pennington of the Kentucky State Police, who told the station the pit bull, named Denali, was put down “in the interest of their safety.”

Wolke told cops she was going “redneck” on the victim.

An autopsy is being done to determine if the man died by “gun shot, a dog bite, or heart attack,” Pennington said.