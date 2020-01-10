man-makes-incredible-disney-style-video-to-propose-to-girlfriend-in-cinema-filled-with-family-and-friends

Lee Loechler spent months working on his proposal, and it went way beyond simply buying a ring.

He created a full video in the style of Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, and asked his girlfriend Sthuthi David to marry him in a cinema filled with their loved ones.

The video was played on the cinema screen, and showed the Sleeping Beauty who looked like Sthuthi and the prince who looked remarkably like Lee.

Unbeknownst to Sthuthi, her reaction to the whole thing was being filmed, as she looked on confused at the reimagining of the Disney classic.

It was only when the prince version of Lee appeared to throw a ring box into the crowd and the real Lee stood up to catch one that she realised what was going on.

From there, a stunned Sthuthi apologised to the others in the audience, before seeing that the audience was actually their family and friends.

Lee’s speech was truly adorable, with him saying how he loved her with his whole heart ‘including all of its ventricles, atriums, and valves’ as a nod to her job as a cardiologist.

Sthuthi was gobsmacked at the massive surprise – which clearly took a long time to prepare – and said ‘I don’t even know what to say’, while Lee joked ‘I hope you do’.

He then went on to say, ‘Sthuthi David, MD, will you live happily ever after with me?’

We stan a fella that bigs up his partner’s career while telling her how much he loves her.

Thankfully Sthuthi said yes, and the tearful high school sweethearts are set to live happily ever after.

Lee had made a special edit just in case, with an alternate ending of the video showing the seven dwarves in tears in the event his partner said no.

He’d really thought of everything, and when they left the theatre he’d made sure that marquee out front read ‘Congratulations Sthuthi and Lee’.

They’re definitely getting the fairytale ending they deserve, and have raised the bar on cute proposals big time.

MORE: Magnum releases first ruby chocolate covered ice cream

MORE: Ikea is launching a mini-store in Hammersmith (and yes, there will be meatballs)