man-leaps-to-death-off-royal-caribbean-cruise-ship

January 24, 2020 | 12: 25am

Local authorities join the U.S. Coast Guard on the search of a person who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship just off Puerto Rico’s north shore.

A Florida man jumped to his death from a cruise ship billed as the “World’s Largest Gay Cruise” that was docked off the coast of Puerto Rico, a report said Thursday.

The man, a 46-year-old from Naples, jumped off the Royal Caribbean cruise ship at about 7: 50 p.m. on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Crew members from the Oasis of the Seas reviewed video footage of the man’s fatal plunge and determined he’d purposefully jumped from the ship.

Rescue divers from Puerto Rico police agencies recovered his body several hours later.

The cruise was chartered by Atlantis Events, which was running a trip billed as the “World’s Largest Gay Cruise.”