man-kills-grocery-store-owner-over-rs-250-owned-to-him

The man killed a shop owner over a issue of Rs 250 dues, the police said. (Representational)

Ghaziabad:

A Ghaziabad man killed a local grocery store owner over an issue that involved Rs 250 due, police said.

A grocery trader named Arun was allegedly shot dead by Jitendra.

Jitendra, who is known to shop owner, came along with another man named Akash on December 18 last year and killed Arun, informed Neeraj Kumar Jadoun, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghaziabad.

The police have so far detained Jitendra and are looking for Akash who has been missing since the crime took place.