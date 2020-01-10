man-killed-in-accident,-mob-sets-3-buses-ablaze-in-kolkata

The set three buses on fire in Kolkata’s Mominpur, the police said. (Representational)

Kolkata:

Three buses were set on fire and a few others were vandalised by a mob after a man was run over and killed by a speeding bus in the Kolkata’s Mominpur area on Friday, police said.

Two buses were racing against each other on Remount Road in Mominpur area when one bus ran over and killed a man, a senior police officer said.

Soon a mob gathered at the spot and set three buses on fire and vandalised a few others to protest the incident.

Police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Meeraj Khalid said.

“The situation is under control. This incident (mob violence) happened following an accident. We are trying to identify those involved in the matter,” Mr Khalid said.

The driver and the conductor of the bus were arrested, another police officer said.

So far, nobody has been arrested in connection with the vandalism but policemen are deployed in the area, he said.