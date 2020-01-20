man-killed-by-razor-wielding-rooster-at-india-cock-fight

January 19, 2020 | 8: 38pm

A man died after being slashed by a razor attached to a rooster during a cock fight in India, a report said Sunday.

The victim, 55-year-old Saripalli Venkateswara Rao, was at the animal death match in Pragadavaram village on Jan. 17 when one of the birds jerked free from a handler and slashed him in the stomach with the razor, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Venkateswara Rao bled to death from the wound, according to the report.

Cockfights were outlawed in India in 1960, but remain popular in some areas of the country, according to the report.

Fighters groom birds in the country, feeding them protein-rich diets and giving them steroids so they grow large and can cause more damage in the cock-fighting ring.