Man jailed for 'brutal' attack on woman with claw hammer in east London home

A man has been jailed after violently attacking a woman with a claw hammer at a home in east London.

Mark Hosang, 49, was jailed for 13 years at the Old Bailey on Friday after pleading guilty to grevious bodily harm with intent.

Police were called to Paragon Road in Homerton to reports of an injured woman in distress at 6:25am on July 12, last year.

Hosang had attacked the woman in her 40s with a claw hammer, striking across her head and arm as she tried to shield herself, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

A member of the public had heard screams coming from the address and called 999.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from three significant head wounds and a suspected broken arm.

Hosang was arrested at the scene and taken to an east London police station.

Detective Constable Mark Symonds, from the Central East Command Unit led the investigation and said: “This was a sustained, brutal attack, aggravated by the use of a weapon which could have easily had fatal consequences.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the victim who has shown great courage and resilience in supporting this investigation.

“The professionalism and care of staff at the Royal London Hospital has enabled her to make significant improvements in her recovery and I can only hope the sentence handed down to Hosang further aids this.

“I would also like to praise the actions of the passer-by who called police – their actions allowed us respond swiftly and arrest Hosang while his victim could receive immediate medical attention.”