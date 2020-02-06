man-is-found-fatally-shot-in-vehicle-on-i-70-in-st.-louis

Man is found fatally shot in vehicle on I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives said a man was fatally shot Wednesday night on Interstate 70. Police said they found the unidentified man in a vehicle on I-70 near the Riverview Boulevard exit around 9:30 p.m. It wasn’t clear if the man was a driver or passenger, or if there were other people in the car. Westbound I-70 was shut down near the Riverview and Bircher Boulevard exits until around 11 p.m., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

The two 16-year-olds attacked the man outside the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station Saturday night, stealing $40 from him, police said.

Tyrone Butler Jr. stood trial on charges of kidnapping, assault, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

The suit by a Texas man claimed that a Pevely police officer seized his cellphone and threatened him with arrest as he was filming a traffic stop.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report. 

Antonio Adrian “Tone” Minnis Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a charge of distributing a controlled substance.

