man-injured-in-police-involved-shooting-in-skokie

Health care workers get coffee pick-me-up

Coffee is the jolt that gets many people going in the morning. On Monday, it was a life affirming serum for health care workers exhausted by the new wave of sick patients.

How one man is getting 10 million masks to Illinois after ‘super check’ stumps local banks

CHICAGO — As states and local governments continue to sound the alarm for more masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, one local businessman used his connections in China to help.

John Mikulski, Far East Holdings founder, set up a goal of getting 10 million masks to Illinois. He knew how to locate, ship and pay for them. But he stumped a bank who didn’t want to clear the $12.9 million check he was waving in the air.

Quarantine Together is a dating app for these times

(CNN) — If there has ever been a weird time to date, this is it.

But even as millions of Americans stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, nothing is stopping them from dating online. Daniel Ahmadizadeh and Christopher Smeder designed Quarantine Together, a dating app for exactly this moment.

