man-injured-in-bengal-railway-station-building-collapse-dies

Kolkata:

One of the two people injured after a portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building in West Bengal collapsed on Saturday has died.

The man, in his thirties, is yet to be identified, an Eastern Railways spokesperson said.

“The injured person died at 2.35 am,” deputy superintendent of Bardhaman Medical College Hospital Dr Amitava Saha said.

West Bengal Minister Swapan Debnath said that the man suffered serious injuries when a chunk of concrete fell on his head.

The other injured person, who suffered a leg fracture, has been treated at the state-run hospital, where railway doctors had also rushed on Saturday evening, a spokesperson said.

Construction and repair work was underway at the century-old station building, nearly 100 km from Kolkata.

A portion of the roof of the portico at the station building collapsed near the enquiry counter.

Another small portion of the same building had also collapsed around 9.30 pm on Saturday, but no one was injured as people moved away from the station premises.

A three-member committee has been formed to conduct an inquiry into the cause of the incident, the spokesperson added.