man-in-custody-on-suspicion-of-double-murder-after-new-year’s-day-attack

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of double murder after a couple were found dead in their home in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Police were called to a property in New Zealand Lane in the village of Duffield just after 4am on January 1, where they discovered two people who had been fatally injured.
The woman, who was thought to be a 40-year-old mother of three and her boyfriend, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Locals said the couple who died lived at the property with at least two young children and had been there for several years.
A 39-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of double murder, remained in custody last night.
Neighbours in the quiet street described how they had been woken by a disturbance at the detached property in the early hours of the morning and later saw police cars and ambulances arriving at the scene.
One resident, who asked not to be named said: “My neighbour heard screaming and shouting coming from the house and outside the property at around 3am.”
They claimed they had also heard someone shouting “they’re dead, they’re dead, what have you done?”
One said: “I don’t know them but my boys said they’ve got two young kids. I knew something had happened when I woke up at 8am and saw police officers going door to door and men in white coats.”
Another added: “We awoke this morning and the whole street was crawling with police. We obviously welcomed in the New Year but didn’t hear anything until we woke this morning and our living room was lit up by blue lights.
“This is a quiet area, so everybody is naturally very shocked. It’s very unnerving that this has happened on our doorstep – and my husband and I are just feeling numb.”
Yesterday specialist forensic teams could be seen working inside the house and in the front garden where a blue tent had been erected.
A section of the street was also closed while a small area of shops was also cordoned off by police officers.
Formal identification of the victims has yet to take place and specially trained liaison officers are supporting their families.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Two people have died at a house in Duffield and a double murder investigation has been launched.
“We were called to a house in New Zealand Lane at 4.11am today and found a man and a woman fatally injured inside.
“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of murder. He remains in custody at this time.
“New Zealand Lane remains closed and we would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding that the closure is necessary while we investigate what happened.”