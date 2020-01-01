man-in-custody-on-suspicion-of-double-murder-after-new-year’s-day-attack

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of double murder after a couple were found dead in their home in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police were called to a property in New Zealand Lane in the village of Duffield just after 4am on January 1, where they discovered two people who had been fatally injured.

The woman, who was thought to be a 40-year-old mother of three and her boyfriend, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Locals said the couple who died lived at the property with at least two young children and had been there for several years.

A 39-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of double murder, remained in custody last night.