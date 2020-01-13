Man hit 3 times, killed while crossing I-293 in Manchester, N.H.

A 54-year-old man was struck by three cars and died on Saturday night while attempting to cross Interstate 293 in Manchester, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.

Billy Slatton of Deering, N.H., was riding in a Toyota RAV4 when mechanical issues forced the driver, 58-year-old Kimberly Slatton, to stop the car in the breakdown lane near Exit 7 sometime before 10: 30 p.m., officials said in a statement.

While heading toward a nearby gas station, Billy Slatton began to cross the highway, but was struck by three cars moving in the travel lanes, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Manchester Fire Department medical personnel. No one else was injured, officials said.