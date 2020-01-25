man-has-part-of-finger-bitten-off-in-belfast-attack







Police are investigating the incident, which occurred in Belfast on Friday night (PA)

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and had part of his finger bitten off in an attack in Belfast.

The incident happened in Bradbury Place between 7.50pm and 8.10pm on Friday.

It is understood the man was involved in an altercation with another man and a woman inside premises which then spilled out into the street.

Police are appealing for information as they investigate the incident (PA)

The man sustained stab wounds and the top of one of his fingers was bitten off.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

PSNI Sergeant Julian Jackson said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast last night between 7.50pm and 8.10pm and witnessed this incident, or anyone who has information that could assist with our inquiries, to contact us at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1783 of January 24.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PA