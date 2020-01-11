man-hacks-disney-movie-for-epic-proposal

A Boston-based filmmaker has proved himself to be a real-life Prince Charming after an inventive proposal to his girlfriend.

Lee Loechler has raised the bar for anyone wanting to propose after recreating his girlfriend’s favourite Disney movie, Sleeping Beauty, to include the both of them.

In a video shared online, Mr Loechler can be seen sitting next to his girlfriend Sthuthi David in the theatre.

At the end of the movie, Sleeping Beauty starts to resemble Ms David, while the prince looks like Mr Loechler.

media_camera Sthuthi David is confused by Sleeping Beauty’s change of appearance. Picture: YouTube

media_camera Sthuthi David seems to recognise the new Prince Charming. Picture: YouTube

Then the prince pops out a box with an engagement ring in it.

As the film pauses, Mr Loechler takes a ring and turns to his girlfriend.

“I love you with my whole heart, including all of its ventricals, atriums, valves,” he says, pausing to explain to the audience that “she’s a cardiologist.”

He then asks her, “Sthuthi David, MD, will you live happily ever after with me?”

As she said yes, the crowd cheered and the movie song Once Upon A Dream started to play.

Mr Loechler said it took him six months to rework Sleeping Beauty for the proposal.

In sharing the video on Instagram, Loechler wrote, “The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together.”

This type of public proposal puts too much pressure on the woman who might no want to embarrass her man by saying no. I’m not here for it but ok pic.twitter.com/4gLYxvsWio — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) January 10, 2020

This is the best proposal I’ve seen in my whole life! Sleeping Beauty 1959 is my favorite movie ever, I would be hysterical once they started playing ‘Once Upon a Dream’ 🥺🌸💍👸🏼 https://t.co/zTy4AIXgTR — 𝒢𝒾𝓈ℯ𝓁𝓁ℯ (@fleurgiselle) January 10, 2020

A filmmaker surprised his girlfriend w/ a princess proposal at the Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline. Lee Loechler proposed to Sthuthi David w/ the help of her favorite movie “Sleeping Beauty”. Sit back watch this! I did like 15 times 😂 🍿 🎥 💍 #7news @KrisAndersonTV pic.twitter.com/N7vVkRlxf6 — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 10, 2020

crying in my car between clients over that sleeping beauty proposal — ♡ʎqqɐ (@abigaelrosee) January 11, 2020