man-gets-woman’s-number-but-she-uses-it-to-trick-him-into-thinking-he’s-adopted-a-chimpanzee

When Emily Cain got the number of a new guy, she decided to have a little bit of fun.

Instead of flirting with him, she pretended that he had signed up to adopt a chimpanzee.

Laying out the message like an automated service, she included an option to cancel by texting STOP.

She sent a picture of a chimpanzee and said: ‘Thankyou and congratulations! You have successfully adopted bubbles the chimp! £7.50 will be charged to your bill per month. To cancel this subscription without any further being charged, just reply to this message with the word STOP.’

But every time the man tried to undo the adoption, she pretended he had signed up to more services that would cost more and more each month.

The man got increasingly desperate, swearing at the service as he was told £24.50 would be taken from his bank account each month.

He then requested a support number and student Emily, from Nottingham, continued to play along.

The man text: ‘Hello, Hope you have had a good Christmas. I received a text message today regarding my paying a monthly direct debit to save a monkey. Could I cancel all of the direct debits to my account, please? I didn’t sign up to them. Thanks.’

It was only then that Emily revealed the truth.

She replied: ‘You’ve been pranked by the prank patrol, love from emily cain xxx’

After realising what happened, the man replied: ‘You horrible ct.’

Emily posted screengrabs of the messages on Twitter and she coon went viral with over 15,000 likes.

Other people said they thought it was hilarious but they did have sympathy for the man.

One said: ‘Don’t cause I’ve been pissing myself for about 10 minutes poor guy.’

Emily responded: ‘bless him proper shtted himself.’

Emily didn’t reveal if they’re still chatting or if the whole encounter put him off.

MORE: Dating trends to know in 2020, from Keanu-ing to Paxmanning

MORE: Now Christmas is over, prepare yourself for the miserable dating trend of snowglobing