Man gets life for deadly L.A. County joyride

A man who shot at strangers during a deadly Southern California joyride has been sentenced to 373 years to life in state prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Alejandro Lazo was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors said that Lazo and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Reyna Gomez of Whittier, carjacked a driver in Pico Rivera in April 2017 and drove around for hours, taking turns shooting at people and cars.

A driver was killed as he waited with his family in a car at a red light in La Mirada. Two other people were wounded.

Gomez and Lazo, both gang members, had been released from prison six months earlier.

Lazo was convicted last month of first-degree murder, carjacking, and 12 counts of attempted murder.

Gomez was sentenced last year to more than 350 years to life in prison.

