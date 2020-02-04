man-found-guilty-of-pushing-teen-who-rejected-his-advances-off-fourth-floor-balcony-in-south-london

A scorned man who pushed a teenager off a fourth floor balcony after she rejected his advances has been found guilty grievous bodily harm.

Yusef Ali, 19, of Corry Drive, Lambeth, stabbed two men before pushing the 18-year-old victim from a luxury Southwark apartment last year when a party descended into chaos.

She landed on the hard floor below and suffered significant injuries including fractures to her neck and lower back.

After the attack, which happened on August 3 last year, she was in hospital for several weeks and needed to use a wheelchair. She has still been unable to go back to work or college.

Police said it was ‘sheer luck’ that the victim survived with fractures (CPS)

The court heard that at about 9pm on the night of the incident, Ali and a friend booked out a fourth floor flat at Empire Square in Long Lane in order to host a party overnight.

At around 3am the following morning, people started to arrive at the apartment, including the victim and her friends.

During the course of the gathering, Ali made inappropriate advances towards the victim.

The court hear he put his hand in the thigh rip of the victim’s jeans and aggressively placed his arm around her neck – saying “this is what I do in the bedroom”.

It was clear the interest was not reciprocated and she attempted to ignore his behaviour, causing him to become angry and aggressive.

Yusef Ali will be sentenced on Thursday (CPS)

At around 9am another group of boys arrived and a scuffle broke out between them and Ali, who had armed himself with a knife from the kitchen.

He was left with a minor cut to his lip and head but lost all restraint and started waving the knife in people’s faces, lashing out and stabbing revellers.

People began to flee the scene but Ali managed to stab at least two other men as they tried to leave the property. Both were taken to hospital and have since recovered from their injuries.

The victim managed to get out of the flat and was attempting to call for the lift when Ali approached her. She ran to the balcony and called to those below for help but before anyone could assist, Ali ran at her and pushed her over the ledge.

After the incident, Ali attempted to leave the building but officers were quickly on scene and arrested him.

The victim landed on a hard floor and sustained several fractures in her neck (CPS)

A blade found at the venue matched a knife handle in Ali’s pocket at the time of his arrest.

Today, Ali was found guilty of grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of an offensive weapon following a trial at Croydon Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, March 5.

Detective Constable Tom Waller, from the Met’s Central South CID, said: “Ali violently pushed an innocent 18-year-old woman off a fourth floor internal balcony in a fit of rage which had already seen him stab two men.

“It was only by sheer luck that she was not more seriously injured and although she is recovering well, this incident has had a huge impact on her life.

Ali hired a space in Empire Square in Southwark (Google Maps)

“Ali did not care who he injured that night and was clearly intent on harming anyone in his path.

“Those at the party were left terrified and we are grateful for those who have provided their own witness accounts and had to re-live what happened.

“Thanks to them and the dedicated work of our officers, Ali has been brought to justice and is now likely to face a significant time in prison.”

Kathryn Iyer, from the Crown Prosecution Service, added: “This was a senseless act of violence during a party that went badly wrong.

Ali claimed he did not push the victim and did not see who did. But unlike every other person who walked down the steps, he did not stop to look at the victim in distress on the floor, rather he pulled his T-shirt up over his face and left the building just as police officers were walking in.

“The prosecution case included Snapchat videos taken at the time showing Ali’s disrespectful and aggressive behaviour during the party, CCTV evidence from the lobby of the building and jurors were also taken on a site visit so that they could visualise and consider the events that had taken place.

“The victim in this case was extremely lucky to have survived the fall. I hope she continues in her recovery and gains a sense of closure following this conviction.”