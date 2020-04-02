Man found fatally shot in Bevo Mill neighborhood

From staff report

ST. LOUIS— Police say a man has died after being found in the Bevo Mill neighborhood Wednesday. Police reported finding the man shot and unresponsive in the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue at 5: 30 p.m. No other details were available Wednesday night.

