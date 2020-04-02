Man found fatally shot in Bevo Mill neighborhood
0 comments
Share this
From staff report
15 min ago
15 min ago
0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
ST. LOUIS— Police say a man has died after being found in the Bevo Mill neighborhood Wednesday. Police reported finding the man shot and unresponsive in the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue at 5: 30 p.m. No other details were available Wednesday night.
0 comments
Tags
Public-safety
Police
Neighborhood
Bevo Mill
City Planning
Law and order
2020 homicide map
Law and order
Missouri executions
Law and order
St. Louis-area serial killers
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Related to this story
Homicide 4/1 St. Louis
1 hr ago
Location of homicide on 4/1 in Bevo Mill neighborhood