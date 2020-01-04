Home NEWS Man fatally shot in Lynn Saturday morning

The victim has not been identified but was an adult.

A man was fatally shot in Lynn Saturday morning, according to the Essex C0unty District Attorney’s office.

Lynn police responded to a reported of gunshots near Lander and Howard streets at about 5: 08 a.m., Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, she said, and he was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified but was an adult, according to Kimball.

