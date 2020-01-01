man-dragged-girlfriend-out-of-car-and-battered-her-with-meat-cleaver

A man hunt is underway to find a ‘dangerous’ thug who is suspected of hacking at his girlfriend’s head with a meat cleaver.

Police are searching for Cleon Smith, 42, over the horrific attack he is understood to have carried out in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Monday.

It is believed Smith dragged the 42-year-old victim out of a car, before striking her repeatedly over the head with the cleaver.

She was left with wounds to her head and hand, while a 21-year-old woman who was also in the car suffered a cut hand.

Smith is also understood to have smashed his girlfriend’s cheekbone after beating her with a baton and punching her around 20 times at a house in Moseley, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police officers searching for Smith have raided ten addresses across Birmingham but he remains at large.

Superintendent Nick Walton said: ‘Smith is a dangerous offender who we want to speak to about two violent assaults on a woman where weapons were used.

‘We need to get this man in custody as soon as possible and I’d urge anyone who’s seen him or has information that could help our enquiries to get in touch.

‘We don’t need people’s names and information can be passed to us in confidence; we just want information to help us trace Smith.’

People can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at WMP Online or by calling 101.