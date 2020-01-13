man-doesn’t-let-fight-in-kebab-shop-stop-him-enjoying-his-chips

A man stoically eating chips as chaos erupted around him has been hailed the epitome of British values.

Chris Hill, 52, kept calm and carried on while other customers in Ken’s Kebab shop threw punches and wrestled one another on Friday night.

Members of staff were involved trying to pacify the situation, which saw them whirling around the shop until the fight ended up on the street in Portsmouth.

Facilities manager Mr Hill said: ‘I turned to see a man and shop worker throwing things at each other and then this tall guy kicked the food counter.

‘I thought about moving at one point but I was enjoying my kebab and chips… although the chips weren’t very nice.’

He told MailOnline he just kept on listening to Capitol Radio on his headphones as the brawl escalated and another customer filmed it.

This whole video is like a Renascence painting. pic.twitter.com/YII3kb1cwO — Isabelle Rose Saks (@izzysaks) January 12, 2020

At one point he started looking at his phone, apparently unconcerned with the ruckus.

It was not clear exactly what led to the brawl starting, however it begins with customers arguing with staff behind the counter.

Hampshire Police were not called out to deal with the incident.

Ken’s Kebabs declined to comment.