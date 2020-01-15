man-dies-following-armagh-crash-between-car-and-lorry







Monaghan Road, Armagh. Credit: Google

A man has died following a two vehicle crash in Armagh on Wednesday morning.

The crash, between a car and a lorry, took place in the Monaghan Road area shortly before 7.15am.

As a result one man suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

The road remains closed following the incident and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Inspector Beckett said police were investigating the crash.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 187 15/01/20,” he said.

