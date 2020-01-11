man-dies-after-fire-extinguisher-nozzle-pierces-chest-in-thane

A factory worker died after the nozzle of a fire extinguisher pierced his chest. (Representational)

Thane:

A factory worker was killed on Friday in Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district after the nozzle of a fire extinguisher blew off and pierced his chest, police said.

The incident took place at noon when the man was filling gas in the extinguisher in the Udekar India Fire Services company, situated in Vadavali Naka on Ambernath-Badlapur Road, Badlapur fire station officer Ramesh Patil told PTI.

“He was filling dry chemical powder (DCP) when the nozzle blew off and pierced his chest. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. We have registered a case under section 304 of IPC,” he informed.