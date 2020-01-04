man-dies-after-collapsing-on-belfast-street







Dublin Road, Belfast. Credit: Google

A man has died after collapsing on a south Belfast street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) responded to a report of a man being found unconscious in the Dublin Road area at 1.50am.

Two crews were dispatched to the scene.

A NIAS spokesperson said that despite the best efforts of the crews the man passed away at the scene.

Police confirmed that they had been notified of the incident.

“Police were alerted by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to a male who had collapsed in the Dublin Road area in Belfast at approximately 2: 15am today,” a spokesperson said.

“The man sadly passed away. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital