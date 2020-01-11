man-denies-murdering-grandmother-in-belfast







A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering an east Belfast grandmother.

Alice Morrow was found dead in the Braniel estate in March last year.

William Stephen Hutchinson (43) spoke only once during a short hearing yesterday before Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, to deny her murder, before he was remanded back into custody.

Although his trial was fixed for June 1 in Downpatrick, Mr Justice Colton said that it may be necessary to move the case, which is expected to last up to a month, to Belfast. However, no firm decision was made.

No details were given concerning the murder of Mrs Morrow, a 53-year-old mother and grandmother of three, who was found dead in her Whincroft Way flat on March 10, 2018.

However, it is known that the deceased was last seen alive on CCTV taken shortly before 3am at the Brackenvale Eurospar filling station on Belfast’s Saintfield Road.

