News

by: Tom Barnas

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 04: 54 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 04: 54 AM CDT

CHICAGO – A man was injured in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive. The 21-year-old victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling Northbound on Lake Shore Drive. The incident happened shortly after midnight, when someone in another car opened fire.

The victim was then driven to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. No one is in custody.