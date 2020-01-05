Man creates new bathroom floor by tiling £55 worth of 1p coins

Heard of the saying spend a penny?

Well, one man is taking it quite literally, by recovering his entire bathroom floor in pennies.

His daughter posted the image in the DIY On A Budget Official Facebook group and the idea was a hit.

She said that the floor contains £55 worth (so 5500 pennies). Her dad stuck them all down with glue and then pour epoxy resin over the top to make it level, protect it from water and to stop the pennies being tarnished.

They bought the epoxy resin online before starting the project.

It took around a day to dry but luckily he has another loo in his house he could use while it set.

They also gave the bathroom a lick of paint in a dark grey colour.

Other people in the group loved the idea and some said they would be trying it in their own homes.

One person said: ‘Absolutely brill. All that hardwork has paid off.’

Another added: ‘Good job! Love it . I’ve Been collecting 5ps to do mine,can’t wait.’

The floor also led to a few jokes.

Another commenter laughed: ‘Well as long as your in that house, he can never say he hasn’t got a penny to his name….there is £55 under his trotters. But I like it. Looks great.’

And he’s not the only dad with some great DIY ideas.

Earlier this week, we told you about Nick Pearce, from Cornwall, who turned the wood from an old show rack into an interactive stair gate for his son for under a tenner.

He painted the wood and added toys and things he could touch and play with to keep him entertained.

The idea was to have something to distract his son with when he stands at the gate crying because his mum left the room.

Have you completed an interesting DIY project? Let us know at metrolifestyleteam@metro.co.uk.

MORE: Dad creates brilliant interactive stair gate to soothe his son’s tantrums for less than a tenner

MORE: Mum gives downstairs toilet a magical Harry Potter makeover for just £64