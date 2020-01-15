man-convicted-by-mumbai-court-for-molesting-ex-bollywood-actor-on-flight

The 41-year-old accused has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act (Representational)

Mumbai:

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday convicted a 41-year-old man for molesting a former Bollywood actor on board a domestic flight in December 2017.

Special Judge AD Deo, hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, held Vikas Sachdev guilty under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty.

Vikas Sachdev was also convicted under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, since the actor was 17 when the incident took place.

The court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence later in the day.

In December 2017, the actor had alleged that she was molested by a co-passenger on board an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai. She had narrated her ordeal on Instagram via a live video.

The actor, in her post, said a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest.

“So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it…,” she said.

“The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” she said in the video post, following the incident.

The actor last year announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting.