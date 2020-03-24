man-claims-he-was-hit-by-a-car-but-still-saved-his-air-jordan-1s

Yesterday, a Reddit user shared the story of how he was hit by a car but still managed to save his pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 “Obsidian.”

Asking for a pair of “Obsidian” shoelaces, the user (titmousecunt) shared the backstory in the comments. “A couple weeks ago I got hit by a car as a pedestrian,” the man wrote. “Paramedics show up, start cutting my clothes off to see if there’s any damage. My left leg is busted, so they want to take off the shoes.”

As you can imagine, cutting up his pair of Jordans wasn’t an option. In an effort to save the shoes, the man pleaded with the paramedic — “Please, not the Jordans sir.” But the shoe really needed to come off. After some pleading, the paramedic decided to meet him halfway. “I’m just gonna cut the laces.”

To back up the story, the man shared a picture of the cut-up laces. The shoes appear to be in pretty good condition, apart from the destroyed laces. Though he was lucky enough to save the shoes, the man is still on the hunt for shoelaces. “I’ve been shopping around for laces and some users on here have offered, but I haven’t reached out to them yet,” the Reddit user told Complex.

Take a look at the sneakers below.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Follow

Highsnobiety Sneakers

What To Read Next