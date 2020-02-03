man-city-xi-vs-tottenham:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

Man City XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries

News
John koli0

Aymeric Laporte will be assessed before Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola decides whether to include him against Tottenham this afternoon.

The Manchester City defender hasn’t played since making his comeback from a serious knee injury against Sheffield United last week – and Guardiola is not prepared to risk a setback in his recovery.

After missing the games against Fulham and Manchester United, Laporte could be rested again for the clash with Spurs.

Guardiola confirmed: “He’s okay. He had fatigue – he’s not injured. We didn’t want to take a risk. Maybe (he will be back for) Spurs, but in case he can’t play hopefully he’ll be okay with West Ham.”

Fernandinho was also left out against United, along with Benjamin Mendy, who has a muscle issue.​ Guardiola also raised doubts about their involvement against Spurs earlier this week.

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

