Man City will keep paying the penalty if Pep Guardiola doesn't clear the confusion

Pep Guardiola’s penalty concerns go on – and his reasoning for Sergio Aguero being taken off spot kick duties against Tottenham was confusing, to say the least.

After seeing Ilkay Gundogan miss the chance to put the Premier League champions ahead from the spot the Manchester City manager claimed it was the players who decided the club’s all-time record goal-scorer should be relieved of those duties on the day.

“They decide,” he told the BBC.

That’s despite Guardiola, himself, saying he’d personally review the club’s policy on penalties after Gabriel Jesus failed to convert against Sheffield United last month.

Jesus then confirmed he’d been taken out of contention after Gundogan scored from the spot against Fulham in the FA Cup last week The Brazil striker said after that match: “Normally the manager puts on the paper in the dressing room before the game who are the penalty takers. Last game I was the penalty taker and here normally I am the taker, but today it’s Gundo.”

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Man City | 02/02/2020

With all that confusion, is it any wonder City are having so much trouble from 12 yards?