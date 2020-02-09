man-city-vs-west-ham-rearranged-fixture-date:-when-will-postponed-match-be-played?

Manchester City are facing a potential fixture nightmare after their clash with West Ham was postponed due to Storm Ciara on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side now have two Premier League fixtures to make up, with their meeting with Arsenal moved for the EFL Cup final, and could have as many as two more, depending on their FA Cup progress.

However, with the return of European competition further complicating matters, it is far from clear where exactly City will make up the shortfall.

Here are the details of their schedule between now and the end of the season, and where they might fit these extra games…

Week commencing February 10 – Man City were due to begin their Premier League midseason break, with Guardiola planning on giving his players a few days off, rather than taking them on a training camp.

W/c February 17 – Guardiola’s men are due to be back in training ahead of the trip to Leicester on Saturday 20. If the West Ham game has not been rearranged for during the midseason break, then things start to get hectic.

W/c February 24 – City go to the Bernabeu in midweek for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid, before playing Aston Villa in the League Cup final at the weekend. The Premier League meeting with Arsenal scheduled for the same date has already been postponed.

W/c March 2 – City play Sheffield Wednesday in midweek in the fifth round of the FA Cup – thankfully, there are no replays at this stage of the competition – but presuming either they or Chelsea get through to the next round, their Premier League meeting scheduled for 21 March will need to be moved. They then have a league Manchester derby on March 8.

W/c March 9 – City have no midweek game scheduled, but there are other Champions League ties set to take place and Uefa usually do not allow top flight domestic matches to be played on the same night. If granted special dispensation, they could play either the West Ham or the possible Chelsea fixture in this window, though not the Arsenal game as the Gunners are in Europa League action.

W/c March 16 – City will play the second leg of the Real Madrid tie and their FA Cup quarter-final, if they have reached that stage. If City and Chelsea are both already out they will play their league game as planned, but if the holders go out and Chelsea are still in, the West Ham or Arsenal league matches could be scheduled here, though the latter may still be in the Cup themselves.

W/c March 23 – International break.

W/c March 30 – International fixtures continue until Tuesday night, ruling out a midweek game. City then host Liverpool in the league at the weekend.

W/c April 6 – From this point on, much depends on City’s European progress as well as that of Arsenal and Chelsea, if those fixtures have not been fulfilled. Both the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final first legs are this week, before City play Southampton in the league.

W/c April 13 – Champions League and Europa League quarter-final second legs take place in midweek, but things could get even more complicated at the weekend. City are scheduled to play Newcastle in the league, but both teams are still in the FA Cup and at least one may have a semi-final in the diary instead.

W/c April 20 – This is the first midweek that City are guaranteed to have no other commitment, and so should be able to play one of their outstanding league fixtures before a trip to Brighton at the weekend.

W/c April 27 – Again, City’s European progress and that of their rivals is key, with Champions League and Europa League semi-final first-legs scheduled. They play Bournemouth at the weekend.

W/c May 4 – Champions League and Europa League semi-final second legs, plus a league trip to Watford.

W/c May 11 – A free midweek should allow City to clear up another outstanding fixture, which may be enough to have them back on track, depending on how some of the earlier permutations have worked out.

The final day of the Premier League season is scheduled for Sunday 17 May. Usually, all final fixtures must be played at the same time on this date, but in certain scenarios games have been played later, for example in 2016, when Manchester United’s game against Bournemouth was postponed after a bomb scare and rescheduled for two days later.

W/c May 18 – In an absolute worst case scenario, where City have been unable to fulfil their fixtures, could they be allowed to play one after the scheduled final day? Much would probably depend on whether there was anything riding on the fixture. More likely, City would have been asked to squeeze multiple games into the same free midweek earlier in the season. The FA Cup final takes place on Saturday 23 May.