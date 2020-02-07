man-city-vs-west-ham-preview:-premier-league-prediction,-tickets,-tv,-live-stream,-h2h,-team-news,-odds

West Ham begin a horror run on Sunday at Manchester City as their fight against Premier League relegation hots up.

The Hammers threw away a 3-1 lead to draw with Brighton last time out, dropping into the bottom three for the first time since the opening weekend.

Any result at the Etihad will be considered a bonus, with City still needing to keep Leicester City at arm’s length to secure second spot.

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2020

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick-off time: 4pm GMT

Prediction: Man City vs West Ham

West Ham are in all sorts of trouble and will be lucky to escape the Etihad without a thrashing. Easy home win.

Tickets

This match is sold out.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Man City wins: 57

Draws: 17

West Ham wins: 37

Man City have won their last seven games in a row – nine in all competitions – against West Ham.

Betting Odds

Man City to win: 1/9

West Ham to win: 22/1

Draw: 10/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Manchester City are without Raheem Sterling for Sunday’s Premier League clash due to a hamstring injury that could keep him out a few weeks.

Left-back Oleksandar Zinchenko is suspended after last week’s red card at Tottenham but Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are both in contention after missing recent games.

There is still uncertainty over the fitness of centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term knee injury last month but has not been risked in the last three games.

Jarrod Bowen will be added to the West Ham squad following his deadline-day switch from Hull. Felipe Anderson is back in training after a back injury and could also be involved.

Andriy Yarmonko is building up his fitness after a thigh problem and Jack Wilshere has had a hernia op.

