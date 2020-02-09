man-city-vs-west-ham-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-team-news-and-latest-score-today

West Ham begin a horror run of fixtures at Manchester City this afternoon as their fight against Premier League relegation grows ever tougher.

The Hammers threw away a 3-1 lead to draw with Brighton last time out, dropping into the bottom three for the first time since the opening weekend.

Any result at the Etihad will be considered a bonus, with City still needing to keep Leicester City at arm’s length to secure second spot.

With kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm GMT, follow all the build-up, action and action with James Robson at the Etihad Stadium…

Live Updates

Read more…

2020-02-09T08:32:01.700Z

The Premier League’s midwinter break is well and truly in full swing, after a strange Saturday on which there were only two games and not a single 3pm kick-off. Still, we have a very important one coming up at the Etihad later this afternoon.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-09T08:19:11.056Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Manchester City vs West Ham at the Etihad. We’ll have all the team news and build-up as we head towards kick-off.

Can’t see the Man City vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and score today blog? Click here for the desktop version.

Team news

Manchester City are without Raheem Sterling for Sunday’s Premier League clash due to a hamstring injury that could keep him out a few weeks.

Left-back Oleksandar Zinchenko is suspended after last week’s red card at Tottenham but Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are both in contention after missing recent games.

There is still uncertainty over the fitness of centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term knee injury last month but has not been risked in the last three games.

Jarrod Bowen will be added to the West Ham squad following his deadline-day switch from Hull. Felipe Anderson is back in training after a back injury and could also be involved.

Andriy Yarmonko is building up his fitness after a thigh problem and Jack Wilshere has had a hernia op.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.